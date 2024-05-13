Nigerian superstar Burna Boy is the artist confirmed to be featured on Tshwala Bam Remix

Mzansi gave his verse a thumbs down, with many arguing that the hit Amapiano song did not need a remix

Another Nigerian singer who was rumoured to be on the remix, Davido, did not get Mzansi's approval

Not every song deserves a remix, and Amapiano fans are making that loud and clear. After Burna Boy was confirmed as the star to have a verse on the hit Amapiano song Tshwala Bam Remix, chaos ensued online.

Burna Boy shoots music video for Tshwala Bam Remix

Nigerian singer Burna Boy is featured on Tshwala Bam Remix. The news was shared by Kreative Kornerr on Instagram, and they added a snippet from the singer's verse.

Tshwala Bam is an Amapiano hit song by TitoM and Yuppe and they feature S.N.E & EeQue.

In the post, the stars can be seen shooting the music video with Burna Boy getting turned up.

What happened to Dvaido's verse on Tshwala Bam

Nigerian singer Davido was also rumoured to be featured on the remix. His verse also received a lukewarm reaction from Mzansi peeps.

The news came about when the singer was seen grooving to the song, and his verse was playing.

The clip was shared by Slikour On Life on Instagram, who then asked Mzansi to rate the verse.

"@davido recently hopped on the remix of a viral hit, ‘Tshwala Bam’. How’s it sounding OnLifers?"

Mzansi angered by Burna Boy's feature on the remix

South Africans are not feeling this trend of other stars jumping on remixes from Amapiano songs which were created in Mzansi.

Reacting to the verse, peeps gave it a thumbs down, and many stated that the hit Amapiano song did not need a remix.

nocapwiz_:

"This man messed up Jerusalema now he is messing up Tshwala bam. Ayi ngeke."

sandisasenong:

"This song does not need a remix."

s.eemah_x:

"Oh God no."

he_got_melodies:

"You guys like to ruin things for us. What's the remix for?"

keke.0503:

"Why is this one always wanting to remix SA's hits."

chief_.__:

"Ahhh, here we go again!"

mickychooze:

"They could have gotten a South African artist and made the family grow bigger but because they are chasing money, art comes later, it's like "Ke star ka di GqimShele" to "it goes down when my Gz connect..." DISCONNECT. Just commerce."

