Somizi Mhlongo amused fans by recreating Tyla's iconic Met Gala moment, where she was carried up the stairs due to her gown's design

In a hilarious video shared on Instagram, Somizi and DJ Naked DJ mimicked the incident, sparking laughter among viewers

Fans praised Somizi's comedic skit, expressing amusement and admiration for his entertaining antics

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo left Mzansi in stitches after recreating Tyla's iconic moment at the just-ended Met Gala. The Water hitmaker caused a stir when she was carried up the stairs because of her fragile sand-inspired gown.

Somizi mimicked Tyla's moment at the Met Gala. Image: Dipasupil and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Somizi recreates Tyla's Met Gala look

There's never a dull moment for Somizi. The larger-than-life media personality had his fans and followers in tears with a hilarious video he shared on his page.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Living The Dream With Somizi star recreated the viral moment SA star Tyla was carried on the Met Gala stairs because she couldn't walk properly - thanks to her custom Balmain gown.

Somizi's clip shows the star alongside fellow Metro FM DJ Naked DJ doing the stunt. Watch the hilarious video below:

Fans can't get enough of Somizi's video

The star's video left social media users asking how Somizi thinks about the hilarious skits he does.

@blackbarbielish said:

"Mara chommmmm hahahaahhaah whyyyyy?"

@sicelotimz commented:

"I love this … tyla is really representing South Africa yall I’m so proud of her."

@kgo_mogul wrote:

"I knew you would do this "

@mangwanya said:

"The fact that people agree to participate in your things… "

@mooi_gal noted:

"Bathong mara Somgaga , ai @somizi , my lungs are finished with laughter "

Lady Du issues heartfelt apology after shady comment about Tyla's Met Gala look

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that award-winning star Lady Du has taken to social media to issue a heartfelt apology after facing massive criticism for her comments on Tyla's viral Met Gala outfit. The star who suggested Tyla should have rocked an African print at the event said she didn't know there was a theme.

Lady Du was on the firing line after seemingly making shady comments about fellow SA musician Tyla's Met Gala look. Tyla left jaws on the floor when she rocked a custom Sand-themed Balmain gown. Lady Du said Tyla should have represented the motherland, Africa at the Met

