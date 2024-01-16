Anele Mdoda amused fans by sharing a cooking mishap on her social media

She attempted to enhance her malva pudding by pouring Amarula over it instead of custard but found the result disastrous

Social media users chimed in with suggestions, many advised her to add Amarula to the custard first

Anele Mdoda recently had Mzansi laughing out loud when she shared a recipe she attempted to make on her social media page. The star confessed that she thought the dish would be great but the opposite was true.

Anele Mdoda's recipe leaves fans giggling

One thing about Anele Mdoda is that she shares her life's highs and lows with her fans on social media. The seasoned media personality recently shared one of her epic fails on her timeline.

Taking to her X page, the star shared a video of how she attempted to spice up her malva pudding by pouring Amarula instead of custard. She admitted that the recipe was a complete disaster and had to drain the liquor. She wrote:

"The way I thought this would be a fire idea. Terrible. I drained the Amarula and went back to custard "

Mzansi shares thoughts on Anele's kitchen skills

Social media users headed to the star's timeline to dish their thoughts on the recipe. Many said she should have added the Amarula to the custard first. Others even dropped their recipes that the star should try.

@i_am_bbf said:

"Anele, making me miss SA even more! Nothing in North America beats @WOOLWORTHS_SA and I wish I could fill a trolly and ship it here to Canada. "

@MasechabaAfrica added:

"The custard brings balance. Same way Amarula smacks with vanilla ice cream."

@Claudatiousss wrote:

"The pudding is meant to be warm then a light splash of the liqueur evenly over the hot pudding then you drape it in custard."

@NomzamoM13 added:

"You should still add custard and tot or two of amaruru. I hope the drained liquids was still consumed."

@neomakeup commented:

"You put in too much of the amarula, just dash nje would have been great."

