Anele Mdoda claimed online that she always buys pre-owned cars every time she changes one

The 947 radio host shared a tweet recently that she has never bought a car that was fresh from the box

The radio personality was dragged online by a social media user calling her out for lying about buying second-hand cars

Radio personality Anele Mdoda has been called a liar after she made claims of not purchasing brand-new cars.

Anele Mdoda said she only purchases second-hand cars

947 radio host Anele Mdoda has made headlines once again, shortly after her dad, Patilizwe Mdoda, married his young wife.

Radio personality Anele shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she always buys pre-owned cars whenever she changes her car.

The star further said she has never driven a brand-new car before:

"All the cars that I’ve bought have been pre-owned. From my first car to now. I don’t know any car from zero ks."

See the post below:

Netizen labelled Anele Mdoda a liar

Shortly after the star, who once opened up about her full-blown hay fever scare, shared that she only drives pre-owned cars, a certain netizen dragged her on social media for telling lies about her not owning a brand new car:

@mashimn accused Anele of lying:

"Anele, you are lying, the Audi A3 was brand new, I still remember correctly."

Anele Mdoda celebrates her son and father's birthday

In other entertainment news from Briefly News, it was reported that radio personality Anele Mdoda celebrated her son's birthday and her father's. Anele has sent out special birthday messages to two special people in her life: her son, Alakhe Mdoda and her father, Patilizwe Mdoda.

The two are celebrating their birthday on the same day, 10 August. Alakhe turns eight years old, while Patilizwe Mdoda is in his 60s.

"The best friends are celebrating their birthday today. Happy birthday to my wall… my father, and ALAKHE’S birthday bestie. My dad is a superhuman and incredibly patient and kind and funny…really funny."

