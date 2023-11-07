It's been nearly nine months since AKA's passing and the loss has not been easy on his loved ones

The rapper's mom, Lynn Forbes continues to grieve her son's passing on her social media pages and recently shared a heartfelt conversation with her son

Lynn posted a screenshot of her messages with AKA, saying how she wishes she still had those simple moments

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mzansi comforted Lynn Forbes after she revealed a heartfelt conversation with AKA. Images: lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes is still reeling from the loss of her son, AKA nearly nine months since his assassination. The motivational speaker shared a screenshot of her conversation with her son where they made lunch plans. Mzansi sent heartfelt messages to Glammy, hoping to help bring comfort to her.

Lynn Forbes shares old conversation with AKA

Can you believe that it's been eight months since AKA passed away? The rapper's mom, Lynn Forbes misses her son in the simple moments after posting a private conversation between them.

In the messages, AKA texted his mom just after four in the morning, telling her he missed her and making plans for lunch. Lynn responded just hours later, agreeing to lunch and telling her son that she misses him too:

"How I wish I could call you, when I woke up and tell you how much I would love to have lunch with you today. I miss you so much."

Mzansi comforts Lynn Forbes

It's never easy to comfort someone grieving, and netizens were left speechless while sending teary-eyed emojis, unable to comprehend how Lynn was feeling.

Just last month, in October 2023, Lynn asked for space as she continued to mourn her son's death eight months in, and it's evident that it has not gotten easier.

thobeka_paix told Lynn:

"May you be comforted."

tendailily said:

"Very sad."

thabsdeemasina comforted Lynn:

"Eishhh. Sorry Mum."

honeymoon1969 expressed:

"Such a precious memory."

iampamjennings responded:

"I can’t even imagine what you are going through mommy dearest..May the Balm of Gilead heal this very deep wound."

sihle.nkombisa commented:

"Praying for your comfort and strength."

AKA claps back at netizens over Nipsey Hussle

In more AKA updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper being called out for not mourning late rapper Nipsey Hussle, to which the Supa Mega gave a swift clap back while also honouring the late HHP.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News