Eight months since AKA's passing, his family has done a remarkable job in preserving his legacy

The rapper's mom Lynn reflected on her son's passing, saying that she needs space

Online users showed Glammy support and sent heartfelt messages to help ease the pain

In the eight months following AKA's murder, Lynn Forbes asked for space to grieve her son on her own terms. Images: lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes is still reeling from her son AKA's passing. Eight months since the rapper's brutal murder, Lynn has gone through various stages of grief and now requests to be given some space.

The motivational speaker shared an Instagram post asking her online community to not leave her in her pain and they graciously showed their support.

Lynn Forbes asks for space

In a recent Instagram post, Lynn Forbes shared a video where she booked into a hotel room, presumably to get away.

In the eight months following AKA's murder, Lynn has shared various lessons she has learned since her son's death and now asks to be left alone:

"My soul is exhausted. I don't need advice, I don't need company, I don't need help, I just need space."

She continued:

"To get away from the chaos, to be alone with my pain, to still my mind, to get to know the new person I'm becoming, to restore my soul on my own terms, in my own time."

Mzansi shows Lynn Forbes support in her grief

Fans and followers were moved by Lynn's words and request, understanding that she is still grieving AKA, and sent heartfelt messages:

lebsmothibe said:

"Huggy Glammy."

cathyheatonsa responded:

"I can totally relate! Sending you so much love."

1953joy1953 commented:

"Only us who have lost someone we were very close can understand what you are going through."

swazym posted:

"We love you."

tarie_mazhax added:

"Sending loads of (((hugs)))."

kedibonyemv said:

"Omg imagine i feel like this at times, thanks to our loved ones who usually understand and not judge us, when we need the space. Sending you hugs."

jonee5 responded:

"Omw, this is exactly how I feel at the moment. Take all the time till you become you again."

raylenewhyte0 commented:

"Sorry glammy."

beverleycarls posted:

"Love and Light. You are Loved, Worthy and Deserving."

ntombymhaise added:

"We understand, it’s a journey, it’s a process that cannot be compared to the other, one has to go his or her own journey and heal at different times and in different ways."

AKA honoured with posthumous awards

In a recent report, Briefly News shared details behind AKA's latest win at the BET Hip Hop Award where his mom and daughter Kairo collected the award in his honour.

The rapper's legacy has been upheld by his team and his family who are working hard to ensure that AKA's name is never forgotten.

Forbes recently led the SAMAs with the most nominations thanks to his chart-topping posthumous album, Mass Country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News