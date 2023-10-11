A TikTok post by Vuyisile Ngwenya shows screenshots of chats between herself and her sister, in which the sister asks for a new iPhone, money, sneakers, food, and other things

One woman shared how her younger sister makes it a point to ask her for food, money and other nice things on a regular basis.

A woman shared how her little sister thinks she can always give her money and buy her nice things. Image: Hello World/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok post by Vuyisile Ngwenya shows screenshots of chats between herself and her sister.

In the chats, the younger sibling can be seen asking for a new iPhone, money to go to Cape Town, sneakers, food and money for tickets to a concert among other requests, despite Vuyisle telling her that she doesn't have money.

"Having a younger sister is like having a child," Vuyisile captioned the post.

Netizens react with humour to older sister's pain

Many social media users were amused and others could relate to Vuyisile struggle, sharing how their younger siblings also expect money and nice things from them.

Va”Nessa wrote:

"Mine asked me to buy her the 15 pro max I wanted to throw up."

Siliziwe Makeleni replied:

"Kanti aren’t we your children? Ncmsl."

he'slove said:

"The fact I also do this to my sister ."

Lebone Madisha commented:

"Do you ever say “yes?” Or maybe I'm just SPOILT?."

ZANE_BU said:

"We must have the same sibling."

__tumiim wrote:

"I was telling my mom the other day that I was brought into this world against my will, now I must take care of someone else that I didn’t birth?."

Helene❤️‍♀️ said:

"Can I see the person sending these messages ☹️."

D‍♀️! commented:

"Isn’t there food at her home orrr ?."

Older sister locks siblings out the house for grooving past 12

In another article, Briefly News reported that in a hilarious incident, an older sister decided to teach her younger siblings a lesson when they were caught dancing well past midnight.

TikTok user @reyabina_za shared a video of being locked out of the house after coming home late.

The midnight dance session was in full swing when the older sibling, not thrilled by the late-night beats, decided to take action.

