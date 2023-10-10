A South African woman shares her get-ready-with-me (GRWM) routine on social media, which features her taking a bath in a plastic basin

The woman shows herself pouring hot water from the kettle into the basin before bathing and uses a variety of products to moisturize her face, body, and hair

Netizens enjoyed the woman's GRWM content and complimented her on her cleanliness and for sharing a realistic and relatable routine

A woman took to social media to share her get-ready-with-me (GRWM) routine, featuring her bathingbath in a plastic basin (skottel).

A woman showed how she got ready to start her day. Image: @mahlaco/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shares how she cleans up and gets ready for her day

@mahlaco showed herself pouring hot water from the kettle in the basin before taking a bath.

She goes on to show the different products she uses to moisturise her face, body and hair before getting dressed into a cute outfit and heading out.

"Re hlapa ka sekotlelo this side. Shower for whom?" she captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

South Africans enjoy the woman's GRWM content

Many netizens expressed how much they enjoyed the young woman's content and showered her with positive comments. Others also complimented her on how clean she was.

Seruru belle commented:

"The motive of the story is that you don't need fancy bathrooms or showers to look and smell good. vaskom can also do the things that need to be done."

MaMshengu_oZothile said:

"So realistic ."

GettyGetrude wrote:

"You’re so clean."

Tsotso** commented:

"So you can bath in that small skotlolo without spilling water? Wow. If it were me the room would be a mess."

Gogo Nguboziyanyathela commented:

"Oh, trust me I have a whole bathtub, but when I really wanna bath, I use this I just feel cleaner."

LorayLetoko❤️ wrote:

"Definitely encouraged to do a GRWM ❤️."

Sihle_M said:

"Thoroughly enjoyed watching this."

siwe commented:

"Uyazwakala ukuth unuka nje kamnandi ."

