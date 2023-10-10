In a comical family moment, an older sister decided to lock her younger siblings out of their house for dancing late into the night

The incident was captured in a TikTok video that quickly gained widespread attention, earning an impressive 1.1 million views

Mzansi peeps found the situation highly amusing, with many sharing their own relatable sibling stories

A young woman shared a video of her being locked out of the house for coming home late. Images: @reyabina_za

Source: TikTok

In a hilarious incident, an older sister decided to teach her younger siblings a lesson when they were caught dancing well past midnight.

Midnight dance lockout trends

TikTok user @reyabina_za shared a video of being locked out the house after coming home late.The midnight dance session was in full swing when the older sibling, not thrilled by the late-night beats, decided to take action.

She locked her dancing siblings out of the house, leaving them stuck outside. The video quickly gained attention and managed to amass a whopping 1.1 million views, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in stitches

This comical sibling rivalry, shared for all to see on TikToK, reminds us that family dynamics often lead to unexpected and humourous moments. Comments and reactions flooded in, with viewers finding the situation both relatable with their own sibling dynamics and highly entertaining:

@Makhanani_ laughed:

"I want to see sis’omdala"

@marburner23 shared:

"I can 100% relate."

@Tshireletso joked:

"Older sisters take parenting serious yoh ae."

@kysh_niamante said:

"Deputy parents let’s gather here."

@aretha_mokete commented:

"At least it's hot, imagine if it was winter."

@an3adanielle advised:

"Girl. December is coming. Just go and make an addition key. Just to make sure. Just for control."

TikTok video of man dancing with little sister trends

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a video of a man dancing with his little sister trended online, with almost 800K people viewing the clip.

The video shows that there is a significant age gap between the siblings as she looked like she was under seven and he was an adult.

Netizens talked about this phenomenon and shared how their parents had babies while they were adults.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News