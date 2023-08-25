The South African entertainment has many look-alikes. It is easy to scroll the timeline and think you see doubles, but sometimes you are!

These celebrity siblings have been coming out to show each other love and support in the brutal and cut-throat industry. For others, their family gives them a sense of home in the pretentious streets of social media.

Bontle Modiselle, Nomzamo Mbatha and Khanyi Mbau are part of the most booked and busiest siblings in Mzansi. Images: @dale_deruig, @nomzamo_m, @mbaureloaded

This list, compiled by Briefly News, showcases these five siblings, currently active in the social limelight.

1. Sthembiso SK Khoza and Abdul Khoza

With these two, one has to look closely to notice the uncanny resemblance. The Khoza Brothers are known for their muscles and unmatched acting skills.

Briefly News recently spoke to the former The Wife star Abul about his earlier childhood memory with his brother, and he said:

"Travelling together representing KwaZulu Natal and South Africa in karate tournaments around the country."

He was responding to one of the many appreciation videos from SK on his birthday. Check out one of the videos below:

2. Kelly Khumalo and Zandi Khumalo-Gumede

The controversy-smeared sisters have been under constant spotlighting since the death of Kelly's baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, who passed away at their family home in October 2014.

Faced with unending adversity, the sisters always find themselves back to each other. They have publicly cut each other off for years, but their reconciliations are the most heart-warming.

Zandie recently penned her sister a note after she triumphed at an event admiring her strength. Part of the note said:

"If I had my way I would take it all away but how else would you get to be this strong and amazing?"

3. Refilwe, Candice and Bontle Modiselle

No, they are not triplets! The gorgeous Modiselle sisters have all made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.

Refilwe is the oldest with a knack for fashion, The gorgeous model who advocates for people living with albinism.

The referee of the family is choreographer Bontle, who tied the knot with award-winning rapper Priddy Ugly in 2019.

TV personality and actress Candice is the baby of the family. She stars in the new Love, S*x and 30 Candles movie on Netflix.

Check out their beautiful family in this slideshow:

4. Nomzamo Mbatha and Zamani Mbatha

This cute duo is from KwaZulu Natal's township of KwaMashu. This brother and sister acting family stayed a while before it was known that they were siblings.

The international Shaka iLemebe executive producer and her The Black Door star kid brother enjoy escorting each other to awards.

Nomzamo had social media swooning when she penned Zamani a sweet birthday message on Instagram.

"Birthday blessings to my favourite date! Unwele olude, izinsuku zakho Zande Mthiya. The most talkative, hilarious, fun, ambitious and caring human. Zwide KaLanga. Shandu kaNdaba. God bless your days baby brother. I love you deep. @zamani_mbatha ... the last frame is my fave."

5. Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe Dambuza

This is the most outgoing and fun pair on the list. The Queen of Bling, Khanyi Mbau, has on numerous occasions stepped into the mommy role of her influencer baby brother.

As the children of a famous Soweto boss, they get along with all their half-siblings, as seen on Lasizwe's reality show, Lasizwe: Fake It till You Make It.

Check out one of their fun times together in this clip:

