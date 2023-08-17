Zandie Khumalo and Kelly Khumalo have finally kissed and made up

She was showing love to her big sister in a note after her Rusty Rocks performance

The siblings have a history of beefing publicly and always find their way back to each other

Zandie Khumalo showed her sister Kelly Khumalo love and support amid social media hatred and the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Images: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Zandie Khumalo showed mega love for her sister Kelly Khumalo after her All4Women Music Concert performance by Rusty Rocks events.

Zandie sends Kelly an Instagram shout-out

She wrote a heartwarming post to her sister admiring her strength amid cancel culture and the Senzo Meyiwa trial:

"If I had my way I would take it all away but how else would u get to be this strong and amazing.

"You can't get to be this amazing on love only, a bit of hate here and it is needed.

"You went out there last night and conquered where some would have crumbled. I'm proud of you."

Here is the sweet post:

Kelly has fun while Zandie testifies

The sisters were rumoured to be at loggerheads again after Kelly Khumalo posted a video of herself dancing and singing to a gospel song when Zandie took the stand.

Social media users were convinced that the video was the Ngathwala Ngaye singer showing shade at her sister after her application to testify off camera was rejected.

She said in the video:

"Kuvele kuchitheke izishebo when this kind of worship takes place! Not to mention the same weather and similar fur….. FEAR IS NOT MY FUTURE."

