SK Khoza Tugs Hearts With Sweet Birthday Video for Abdul Khoza’s 36th: “I Love You King”
- SK Khoza has wished his brother Abdul Khoza a good trip around the sun
- The talented The Queen actor put together a video tributing the phenomenal Shaka iLembe actor
- Abdul spoke to Briefly News about his bond with SK and his birthday plans
SK Khoza has shown his baby brother some love by penning a sweet note for his 36th birthday.
SK sends birthday wishes to Abdul on Instagram
Abdul received a tag from SK on Instagram with a sweet video of the two athletic brothers sharing priceless moments with Samthing Soweto's Happy Birthday playing in the background:
"Sunno…Happy birthday to you my amazing, loving, caring, humble, respectful, multitalented and multiple awards-winning beautiful inside and out brother and best friend of mine. May you be blessed abundantly by Allah with many more @abdul_khoza I love you King."
Watch the video below:
Abdul Khoza talks to Briefly News about his bond with SK
The award-winning actor shared with Briefly News what was growing up with SK like. When asked about a special childhood memory, he remembered a special one:
"Travelling together representing KwaZulu Natal and South Africa in karate tournaments around the country."
He also shared plans for the new year:
"On my 36th I’m releasing music and focusing on what I can leave behind for the youth."
Social media users swoon at the sweet Khoza brother's video
Fans of the look-alikes wished him a happy birthday:
@sibiyanokuphila said:
"Happy Birthday bhuti, ube nosuku oluhle. Yey, namanje ngisababaza intobeko onayo. Stay Blessed Mkhathini."
@annaciator_makau complimented:
"It's the way you got each other backs in hard times and good times, Happy birthday Abdul."
@n_simphiwe blessed:
"Happiest Birthday to you Abdul khoza bra God will bless you with more years of life."
@nolwazi5385 commented:
"Happy birthday to him. May God continue to bless this multitalented soul who takes after his brother."
kgethi202 said:
"Blessed birthday wishes to Shemeni."
@monicatonjeni noticed:
"HBD to your twin."
@_buhle_nzima praised:
"Happy birthday to a very talented actor, ngikuthanda isicefe sento muhle umsebenzi wakho."
Khoza brothers share sweet video on The Wife
In another Briefly News report, the brothers, who interestingly shared a set on Netflix's Kings of Joburg playing the Khuzwayo brothers, shared bromance moments on The Wife's set.
The TikTok video shared by SK goofing around with Abdul's colleagues was a hit with netizens who praised their undeniable bond.
