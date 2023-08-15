Global site navigation

SK Khoza Tugs Hearts With Sweet Birthday Video for Abdul Khoza’s 36th: “I Love You King”

by  Molebogeng Seemela
  • SK Khoza has wished his brother Abdul Khoza a good trip around the sun
  • The talented The Queen actor put together a video tributing the phenomenal Shaka iLembe actor
  • Abdul spoke to Briefly News about his bond with SK and his birthday plans

SK Khoza has shown his baby brother some love by penning a sweet note for his 36th birthday.

SK Khoza sent his brother Abdul Khoza 36th birthday wishes on Instagram.
SK Khoza sent his brother Abdul Khoza a sweet message on his 36th birthday. Images: @abdul_khoza, @skcoza
Source: Instagram

SK sends birthday wishes to Abdul on Instagram

Abdul received a tag from SK on Instagram with a sweet video of the two athletic brothers sharing priceless moments with Samthing Soweto's Happy Birthday playing in the background:

"Sunno…Happy birthday to you my amazing, loving, caring, humble, respectful, multitalented and multiple awards-winning beautiful inside and out brother and best friend of mine. May you be blessed abundantly by Allah with many more @abdul_khoza I love you King."

Watch the video below:

Abdul Khoza talks to Briefly News about his bond with SK

The award-winning actor shared with Briefly News what was growing up with SK like. When asked about a special childhood memory, he remembered a special one:

"Travelling together representing KwaZulu Natal and South Africa in karate tournaments around the country."

He also shared plans for the new year:

"On my 36th I’m releasing music and focusing on what I can leave behind for the youth."

Social media users swoon at the sweet Khoza brother's video

Fans of the look-alikes wished him a happy birthday:

@sibiyanokuphila said:

"Happy Birthday bhuti, ube nosuku oluhle. Yey, namanje ngisababaza intobeko onayo. Stay Blessed Mkhathini."

@annaciator_makau complimented:

"It's the way you got each other backs in hard times and good times, Happy birthday Abdul."

@n_simphiwe blessed:

"Happiest Birthday to you Abdul khoza bra God will bless you with more years of life."

@nolwazi5385 commented:

"Happy birthday to him. May God continue to bless this multitalented soul who takes after his brother."

kgethi202 said:

"Blessed birthday wishes to Shemeni."

@monicatonjeni noticed:

"HBD to your twin."

@_buhle_nzima praised:

"Happy birthday to a very talented actor, ngikuthanda isicefe sento muhle umsebenzi wakho."

Khoza brothers share sweet video on The Wife

In another Briefly News report, the brothers, who interestingly shared a set on Netflix's Kings of Joburg playing the Khuzwayo brothers, shared bromance moments on The Wife's set.

The TikTok video shared by SK goofing around with Abdul's colleagues was a hit with netizens who praised their undeniable bond.

Source: Briefly News

