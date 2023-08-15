SK Khoza has wished his brother Abdul Khoza a good trip around the sun

The talented The Queen actor put together a video tributing the phenomenal Shaka iLembe actor

Abdul spoke to Briefly News about his bond with SK and his birthday plans

SK Khoza has shown his baby brother some love by penning a sweet note for his 36th birthday.

SK Khoza sent his brother Abdul Khoza a sweet message on his 36th birthday. Images: @abdul_khoza, @skcoza

Source: Instagram

SK sends birthday wishes to Abdul on Instagram

Abdul received a tag from SK on Instagram with a sweet video of the two athletic brothers sharing priceless moments with Samthing Soweto's Happy Birthday playing in the background:

"Sunno…Happy birthday to you my amazing, loving, caring, humble, respectful, multitalented and multiple awards-winning beautiful inside and out brother and best friend of mine. May you be blessed abundantly by Allah with many more @abdul_khoza I love you King."

Watch the video below:

Abdul Khoza talks to Briefly News about his bond with SK

The award-winning actor shared with Briefly News what was growing up with SK like. When asked about a special childhood memory, he remembered a special one:

"Travelling together representing KwaZulu Natal and South Africa in karate tournaments around the country."

He also shared plans for the new year:

"On my 36th I’m releasing music and focusing on what I can leave behind for the youth."

Social media users swoon at the sweet Khoza brother's video

Fans of the look-alikes wished him a happy birthday:

@sibiyanokuphila said:

"Happy Birthday bhuti, ube nosuku oluhle. Yey, namanje ngisababaza intobeko onayo. Stay Blessed Mkhathini."

@annaciator_makau complimented:

"It's the way you got each other backs in hard times and good times, Happy birthday Abdul."

@n_simphiwe blessed:

"Happiest Birthday to you Abdul khoza bra God will bless you with more years of life."

@nolwazi5385 commented:

"Happy birthday to him. May God continue to bless this multitalented soul who takes after his brother."

kgethi202 said:

"Blessed birthday wishes to Shemeni."

@monicatonjeni noticed:

"HBD to your twin."

@_buhle_nzima praised:

"Happy birthday to a very talented actor, ngikuthanda isicefe sento muhle umsebenzi wakho."

Khoza brothers share sweet video on The Wife

In another Briefly News report, the brothers, who interestingly shared a set on Netflix's Kings of Joburg playing the Khuzwayo brothers, shared bromance moments on The Wife's set.

The TikTok video shared by SK goofing around with Abdul's colleagues was a hit with netizens who praised their undeniable bond.

