A video of a man that looks like Cassper Nyovest had people stopping to get a second look on their timelines

The gent was recorded while on duty at the Engen petrol station and was asked by a customer if he was the famous rapper

Hundreds of people in the comments noted the similarities not only in their appearance but in their mannerisms

A video of a Cassper Nyovest lookalike went viral. Image: @thuso17backup

Source: TikTok

One man became a viral sensation for looking like SA rapper Cassper Nyovest. The guy had the same beard and kasi personality, just like the rapper.

Video of Cassper Nyovest's doppelganger goes viral

TikTok user @thuso17backup posted the 19 seconds clip on his page on Saturday, shocking people. The uncanny resemblance was deniable, and the clip spread on social media like wildfire. In just a day, the footage got close to 800 000 views and over 40 000 likes.

TikTok users curious about Cassper's twin

People wanted to know if the man who works at an Engen fuel station was somehow related to Mufasa because even the way they speak is similar. When the Engen customer said he looked like Cassper he protested and said the Mama I Made It hitmaker was the one that looked like him.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's floods viral video's comments section

@bramfetwo said:

"Man looks like Zola 7 and Casper are at the same."

@truebongz_ wrote:

"Cassper Nyovest wa ko Dragon City."

@lebo0010 commented:

"They even sound the same."

@motsogapele_lowe commented:

"You like him, even Casper would have said the same thing."

@userthebelenyora posted:

"They must meet one of the good days."

@vundlaathini4 added:

"It's not him who looks like Casper but it is Casper who looks like him, I like that."

@tshephok99 said:

"The father has to explain this."

@selekamashakgomo stated:

"Bro even the personality is that of Cassper, plus the voice."

