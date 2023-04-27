South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed that his upcoming album will be mixed in Los Angeles

The Siyathandana hitmaker took the decision because he wants his fans to get high-quality music

Mufasa made the revelation after dropping his new single called Summer Rose featuring Nobantu Vilakazi

Cassper Nyovest recently claimed that his upcoming album would be of international standards.

In recent months, the rapper has been planning to release a new album. The Mama I Made It has been dropping hints about the body of work on social media.

Cassper Nyovest reveals more album plans

Mufasa recently tweeted that his highly anticipated album was getting mixed abroad. He claimed he made the decision because he wanted it to be high quality.

"The album getting mixed right now in LA. I need that crisp world class knock!!! This sh*t better bang!!!"

Cassper Nyovest's fans excited about his upcoming album

Mufasa's tweet gathered a huge crowd online, and fans couldn't keep calm, begging the rapper to drop his new body of work quickly

@KuseZintle said:

"I can't wait."

@BigHomieSleeQ shared:

"I need this album to be impressive."

@Nok1da_RSA posted:

"He hasn’t dropped anything hot since since2021 (summer love ). I hope this album will be lit."

@BNJ211016 replied:

"It's going to be big. It's a pity I won't be at the launch."

@Solomzi44410702 commented:

"I can't wait for this album. Can you drop it already Grootman?"

@ThabisoMalatj27 wrote:

"Snippet nyana? Collab tease nyana? When is it going to be released?"

@Tasterreblanche added:

"Impressive."

Cassper releases Summer Rose featuring Nobantu Vilakazi

Building the hype for his upcoming album, Cassper Nyovest released a new song titled Summer Rose with the amazing vocalist Nobantu Vilakazi.

The song gained popularity after bits of it trended on social media, and fans gave it a thumbs up. However, some party poopers argued that the Siyathandana hitmaker's flow on Summer Rose was a copy of AKA's.

Before being assassinated on Florida Road on February 10, AKA beefed with Cassper. The rappers made fun of each other on social media, and their followers chimed in, debating who was the best among them.

According to News24, Cass and Supa Mega's feud went beyond social media when they started getting at a groove. However, when AKA died, Cassper told AKA's family that the rivalry was all for social media clout.

"Cassper Nyovest arrived there and told AKA’s family that the much-publicised beef between him and AKA was over-exaggerated and that they were getting along very well and shared the same vision," reported ZAlebs.

Cassper Nyovest allegedly working on fire music, Mzansi can’t wait

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African music lovers were in for a treat as their fav Cassper Nyovest was reportedly in the studio doing what he does best.

Bathu CEO Lekau Sehoana took to Twitter to share with his followers that he visited Cassper Nyovest's studios and was impressed by the amazing music he is working on.

The Mama I Made It hitmaker also took to the micro-blogging site to confirm the rumours.

