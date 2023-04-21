South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has released a snippet of his song featuring vocalist Nobantu Vilakazi, creating excitement among music enthusiasts

Fans had mixed reactions to the song, with some loving it and others feeling it resembled the style of late rapper AKA

Cassper Nyovest had been working on a new album, which he teased on social media, stating that it's now complete

Cassper Nyovest previews new song, fans react.

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has once again captivated his fans with a brand new hit titled "Summer Rose," featuring the talented vocalist Nobantu Vilakazi.

Cassper's song creates a buzz

The announcement of the song has created a buzz among music enthusiasts, with many eagerly anticipating what Nyovest has in store for them this time.

In a tweet shared by @KeLepara1, a fan of Nyovest's music, the excitement is palpable.

The tweet reads:

"Cassper Nyovest is back with another hit called SUMMER ROSE Ft. Nabantu Vilakazi ❤️ Definitely Matured Music for the growns ase ya di laitie!!! Kea ma Grootman . #CassperNyovest #SummerRose."

The snippet recives mixed reviews

Fans took to the comments section to give their opinions on the song. Reactions were mixed; some fans loved this new project by Cassper, while others felt his style was a copycat of the late rapper, AKA.

@WyclefMaps tweeted:

"Motswako is back "

@Sandynyathi said:

"Nor Mahn Cass needed money for renovating his mansion when he cooked this. Imma bang it on my paid up basic 3 series till other motorists hate! Banger this 1 ! Love it!"

@Terrifiksass commented:

"Looks like someone is trying to copycat the Mass Country vibe "

@Zami_zo said:

"Dude waited for Mega to depart then jumped to his sound cool."

@BLOSE_ZN tweeted:

"This is fire I don’t understand a lot of what he said but this is sonically "

Cassper Nyovest's new album finished, drops clues about sound and release plans

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Cassper's up coming new album.

Cassper Nyovest has been relatively low-key on social media in recent months, but it turns out he has been hard at work on a new album. Nyovest took to Twitter to share that the album is now complete and teased fans with hints about what to expect.

"This album is perfect," Nyovest tweeted on Tuesday. "I might not drop a single. I might just drop the whole project so it's received in context."

