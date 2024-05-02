A gentleman took to social media and showed off his living space to social media people

The man shared pictures of his place in a popular Facebook group where people post their houses

The online community reacted to the post, with many showering the guy with positive messages

A man flexed his living space. Images: @Joseph Ime

Source: Facebook

A gentleman took to his Facebook account and showed social media people his living space.

Joseph Ime shared photos of his place in a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. He captured one room, which he used as a bedroom and lounge. The space had a nicely made bed, two stunning sofas, a cute table, a TV stand with a plasma television, a sound system, and a fa.

The man's space was well-kept, clean, and organized. The room's mostly black and white colours coordinated very well.

Man shows off his living space

See the Facebook photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens loved the man's place

Online users flocked to his comment section, with many online users showering him with positive messages.

@Blessing Chiamaka Okoli wrote:

"Beautiful Apartment.... Congratulations ."

@Rosemary Christine shared:

"I love the colors."

@Dehinbo Gbolahan complimented:

"Very decent."

@Lucy KE shared:

"If this is what you call humble beginning then i have a long way to go."

@Nicah Kamauh loved:

"Beautiful."

@Owekitibwa Carly Greens suggested:

"Nice and clean, please hide the pink thing it's spoiling the vibe."

@Paulina Paulina Sehloho complimented:

"Hiii, very nice and beautiful ❤️."

@Nomaxabiso Gxothiwe Xabisa found no fault:

"Beautiful, love it."

@Amuzie Lordside gave props:

"That plates and pot shouldn't be there."

@Mnyamande MaThwala Omuhle wrote:

"You can tell by the way he made his bed that he's from outside. LV Tv Stand? Pretty..."

Netizens stan Gauteng man's living space

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg man who asked for tips online for his one-room apartment.

A man on Facebook, Thabang Tee Hlongoane, showed people his bachelor apartment. The man asked people to help him make his crib better. People appreciated how the apartment was colour-coordinated. Netizens love seeing others' living spaces and try to give advice, but this one was a certified hit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News