Man Shows Off Humble Beginnings by Sharing Single-Bedroom Snaps, Mzansi Gives Him Praise: “Looking Good Dear”
- A gent took to the socials to get people's opinions on his humble single-bedroom pad, and most were impressed
- The small living area consists of some essential appliances and amenities, such as a flat-screen TV and a bed
- Positive comments and messages filled the comment section of Timaya's post, with some asking why he uploaded a selfie
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Everyone has to start somewhere, and one dude online understood this well when he shared some snaps of his single-bedroom place.
Timaya Tivo Ocent posted the pictures on a Facebook book about improving one's bedroom and living space. His upload is unique compared to the ones you usually find in the group (lounges, kitchens, etc.) because he included a selfie of himself.
The quaint bedroom he showed off consists of essential things such as a bed for sleep and a nice luxury like a flat-screen TV. Several people asked him where he cooked and stored his food, to which he replied that his main focus was watching TV and sleeping.
Salesman celebrates selling a car with energetic dancing in video, SA stans enthusiasm: "Stop it I like it"
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The reception of the snaps was overwhelmingly positive, with some jokes sprinkled in between. See the comments below:
Prudence Nondyebo said:
"Very impressive! But the bed during something I don't trust it ingathi iyangxola ayishayi amatswikitswiki kodwa asking for my neighbour."
Patrick Wazisomo Vinthenga mentioned:
"U still go an eat by your mum's crib."
Fikile Maphanga commented:
"You forget to say 'first time posting, age and relationship status ' "
Naomie P. Silwamba shared:
"This looks very nice."
Lili Princess Msimango posted:
"Beautiful n tidy. Oh, not humble beginnings kodwa, yhin unazo ne tv, nice life problems."
Roseline Roz said:
"Beautiful, simple, tidy."
Primrose Mutamiri mentioned:
"Where do you keep your clothes?"
Agness Phiri commented:
"Beautiful. But wait, in this room, two things are missing you don't eat, and a change of clothes the only thing have seen is a bed and TV."
Proud man takes to Facebook to show off his 1-room shack, trying to turn his life around: SA shows love
Proud man takes to Facebook to show off his 1-room shack, trying to turn his life around: SA shows love
In another story, Briefly News previously reported that while a one-room shack might seem like nothing to some, to others, it is everything they have. One humble and a proud man showed off his neat one-room shack on social media, and his gratitude melted hearts.
Sometimes we all need to take a step back and be a little more appreciative of the things that we have. This man’s humble heart reminded many of that.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News