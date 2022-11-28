A gent took to the socials to get people's opinions on his humble single-bedroom pad, and most were impressed

The small living area consists of some essential appliances and amenities, such as a flat-screen TV and a bed

Positive comments and messages filled the comment section of Timaya's post, with some asking why he uploaded a selfie

Everyone has to start somewhere, and one dude online understood this well when he shared some snaps of his single-bedroom place.

A few essential appliances occupy the small space, as well as a nice flower pot. Images: Timaya Tivo Ocent/ Facebook

Timaya Tivo Ocent posted the pictures on a Facebook book about improving one's bedroom and living space. His upload is unique compared to the ones you usually find in the group (lounges, kitchens, etc.) because he included a selfie of himself.

The quaint bedroom he showed off consists of essential things such as a bed for sleep and a nice luxury like a flat-screen TV. Several people asked him where he cooked and stored his food, to which he replied that his main focus was watching TV and sleeping.

The reception of the snaps was overwhelmingly positive, with some jokes sprinkled in between. See the comments below:

Prudence Nondyebo said:

"Very impressive! But the bed during something I don't trust it ingathi iyangxola ayishayi amatswikitswiki kodwa asking for my neighbour."

Patrick Wazisomo Vinthenga mentioned:

"U still go an eat by your mum's crib."

Fikile Maphanga commented:

"You forget to say 'first time posting, age and relationship status ' "

Naomie P. Silwamba shared:

"This looks very nice."

Lili Princess Msimango posted:

"Beautiful n tidy. Oh, not humble beginnings kodwa, yhin unazo ne tv, nice life problems."

Roseline Roz said:

"Beautiful, simple, tidy."

Primrose Mutamiri mentioned:

"Where do you keep your clothes?"

Agness Phiri commented:

"Beautiful. But wait, in this room, two things are missing you don't eat, and a change of clothes the only thing have seen is a bed and TV."

