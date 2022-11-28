A young man took to social media to show off his one-room shack, admitting that this is just the start

Silangwe Bongz't Bonga is doing his best to change his life around and takes great pride in his home

Seeing the sincere and humble post, many took to the comments to show that man some love

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While a one-room shack might seem like nothing to some, to others, it is everything they have. One humble and proud man showed off his neat one-room shack on social media, and his gratitude melted hearts.

Silangwe Bongz't Bonga shared pictures of his neat one-room shack, and people were proud. Image: Facebook / Silangwe Bongz't Bonga

Source: Facebook

Sometimes we all need to take a step back and be a little more appreciative of the things that we have. This man’s humble heart reminded many of that.

Silangwe Bongz't Bonga took to the popular Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen � with a few pictures of his home. While the man knows this is just the start, he is grateful for what he has.

“Slowly but surely I am changing my life and I will get there, my one room Shack”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mzansi people show the man and his shack some love

Seeing the pure gratitude in this post had many feeling all kinds of respect for the young man. Keeping his one-room shack so neat definitely shows the pride he takes in his home. People let the man know that his home is beautiful and so is his soul.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

Liteboho Thanksgiving Nkwana said:

“You know at times I say people who live in shacks life and God is preparing them for Big Houses and those double stories ape if you can bathong these people have furniture and style for days ❤️❤️❤️”

Zyamcofa Khumbuza said:

“Indeed you changing your life constructively. May God let your will prosper.”

Nomusa Mazibuko said:

“A very neat and tidy effort, you are doing good!”

Pon Tee said:

“Beautiful ”

Desmona Ash said:

“I'm proud of you.”

Sweet Mzansi teen, 17, shares pictures with pride of his humble home where he lives alone: SA show love

In related news, Briefly News reported that child-headed households are not something new in Mzansi. One 17-year-old boy took to a widely followed Facebook group with pictures of his humble home where he lives alone, which warmed hearts.

With poverty at an all-time high and many parents either abandoning their children or having to work far from home, many kids have to grow up a lot faster than others.

Facebook user Sandiso Maradona took to the heartwarming Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen � with a few pictures of his home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News