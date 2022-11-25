A dad touched people's hearts after opening up about the lengths he went through to spend time with his daughter

TikTok user @0iamnoone00 said he had to make a plan after the court denied him full access to his baby girl

People have applauded the TikTok user, and the video has since gone viral, reaching over six million views and more than one million likes

Not all fathers are deadbeats, others have to move mountains to be part of their children's lives.

@0iamnoone00 shared that the judge told him that he could only see his daughter on the weekends, so he decided to get a job at his daughter's school. He added:

"Now I can see her Monday-Friday from 7.30 to 3:30 pm and get to have lunch with her."

In the comments section, people said they are proud of him, adding that it shows how much he loves his daughter and wants to be a part of her life.

@Aneela said:

"That little girl of yours will have some high standards for men in her life. Good on you for showing her she's worth everything."

@El.Goonie wrote:

"Finesse the system but more than that…it’s the lengths you’ll go through to spend time with your little… RESPECT Brotha! Wish you happiness to u both."

@RM kids wrote:

"Why is the system with the dad's who don't want to be in their lives and against the ones who do."

@Brittany Noelle:

"That is amazing! I’m sorry you have to go through this channel to see your baby girl. A true example of a man who’ll stop at nothing to see his baby.".

