A young Mzansi man took to a large Facebook group with pictures of his neat and humble home

Sandiso Maradona is 17 years old, lives on his own and keeps his home neat and tidy

The people of the group showered the teen with love and support, commending his maturity

Child headed households are not something new in Mzansi. One 17-year-old boy took to a widely followed Facebook group with pictures of his humble home where he lives alone, and it warmed hearts.

Sandiso Maradona is 17 years old who lives alone and takes great pride in his humble home. Image: facebook / Sandiso Maradona

Source: Facebook

With poverty at an all-time high and many parents either abandoning their children or having to work far from home, many kids have to grow up a lot faster than other.

Facebook user Sandiso Maradona took to the heartwarming Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen � with a few pictures of his home.

The 17-year-old young man posted with pride, letting fellow group members know that he lives here alone and is proud of his home.

“I’m a 17-year-old boy who lives alone, it's my second time posting it. ❤️”

The people of Mzansi show the young man love

While some were concerned about the teen living alone, others took time to commend him on keeping such a neat and beautiful home. Sometimes people in tough situations just need a little love and support to get them through, not judgement.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

Noluthukela Thompson said:

“So wish I can donate paint and curtains for you... You are inspiration doing the cleanest job from the little that you have♥️♥️♥️”

Themnkosi Dingiswayo said:

“People stop criticism and stuff, just because he's young...the boy did nothing wrong here. This group is for everyone...at his age he's very neat and brilliant. Jealous will kill people there's no need to ask who lives with who and where.”

Tendai Sithembie Dube said:

“At 17 you are doing good the house is neat keep it up boy.”

Immaculate Mhlope said:

“This boy must teach same people how to decorate some of you guys like teddy bears and pillows forgetting to be neat thumbs up boystop criticizing we all have different challenges in life or different situations.”

Nomthandazo Dlamini said:

“Great job my boy slowly but surely you will get there. We are very proud of you ❤️”

