A domestic worker in Mzansi left many online users in stitches with her hilarious antic, and the clip went viral.

A domestic worker’s hilarious antic in a TikTok video amused online users. Image: @joshandcaroline

SA is in stitches over a domestic worker's hilarious antic

The footage shared by @joshandcaroline on the video platform shows a young man standing before the domestic worker while she stood behind him. The gentleman throws himself over, hoping for the domestic worker to catch him, but to his surprise, she does not as she walks away, saying:

"Don't put your trust in men, put trust in God."

The video left many people in laughter, with one person saying in the comments section:

"The shock on the dog's face, man."

Although the domestic worker's gesture was amusing to many, the pair also displayed a powerful message.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the video

Within a few hours of its publication, the clip had gathered many views and thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. Many flocked to the comments section to crack jokes, while others laughed.

Liola said:

"The dog is like "batong and then batho ba?"

Packingbagage02 poked fun at the woman, saying:

"The dog be like, bruh, I'm not eating anything she feeds me... I dont trust her...."

Signprivate @CJ1Pablo wrote:

"Can't trust any political parties, one needs actions, not empty words."

JohannBe61 simply said:

"Classic."

Trisha Govender was entertained:

"Love this."

Lux added:

"She just lost her job..."

A domestic worker and a young man dance together in a video

