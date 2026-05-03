Kaizer Chiefs icon Willard Katsande has left his coaching position at Rangers FC, a side that plays in Zimbabwe’s Northern Region Division One League.

The 40-year-old was appointed as head coach of the Chinhoyi-based club in March this year and officially began his duties at the start of that month.

Katsande had taken on the role as his first significant coaching challenge in Zimbabwe, with hopes of guiding Rangers FC to success in the Northern Region Soccer League. However, his time in charge proved to be brief.

Although he did not disclose the reasons behind his departure, he confirmed his exit on social media while expressing gratitude to the club.

“Great group of players,” he wrote on X, adding, “Thank you FC Rangers for the opportunity.”

Nicknamed “Salt & Vinegar” during his playing days, Katsande was widely recognised for his tough, disciplined presence in midfield after joining Kaizer Chiefs from the now-defunct Ajax Cape Town in 2011.

During his decade with the Soweto giants between 2011 and 2021, he made 346 appearances in all competitions, contributing 19 goals and 10 assists.

He also captained the club and helped them secure two league titles as well as the MTN8 trophy.

After leaving Naturena, the former Zimbabwe international signed for Sekhukhune United in 2022 before eventually retiring from professional football shortly thereafter.

Source: Briefly News