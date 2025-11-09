Legendary Bafana Bafana player Quinton Fortune has landed a new coaching job in Europe after previously working with Real Oviedo in Spain’s La Liga.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Fortune, who is known for his time with the English Premier League giants Manchester United, has continued to progress in his coaching career.

He was with Veljko Paunovic during his time with Real Oviedo before the Serbian coach was sacked by the Spanish side.

Fortune bags new coaching job in Europe

Paunovic has now been named the new coach of the Serbia men’s national football team after parting ways with Real Oviedo.

The European coach continues to put trust in working alongside Fortune as the South African tactician has been appointed as one of the three assistant managers who work with him.

The former Manchester United winger has now taken on his fifth coaching role alongside Paunovic. The two have developed a strong professional partnership over the years, having previously worked together at Reading in England, as well as at Guadalajara and Tigres in Mexico.

Fortune and his former teammate in the South African national team, Benni McCarthy, who also worked in Europe with Manchester United before parting ways with the European giants after his contract ended, are rated as two Bafana Bafana legends who can still coach the men's national team.

McCarthy, who was named Kenya national team head coach earlier this year, is also looking for an opportunity to return to Europe if the chance arises.

Here’s what fans are saying about Fortune’s appointment as assistant coach of the Serbia men’s national team.

Mokhwibitxwane said:

"I think SA's football... Having had many different national couches, has allowed us to develop adaptable football."

Nape Phahlamohlaka wrote:

"We need him at Orlando Pirates in 2026. A combination of him and Benni will be a truly South African pride."

Kenny Phaho shared:

"This one is European. His whole life in Europe. He only came home to play Bafana."

CaledonSello reacted:

"Who cares, we don't know him, like he didn't know our coach back then.... he is full of ego former play....he's no Bafana Bafana legend ...History has judged him long time ago."

Mpho Molatedi commented:

"So he has never give back to the community like Benny McCarthy and Maimane Phiri did by atleast playing his final season here in South Africa,"

Boikanyo Mogase added:

"He is not a patriotic South African. He hates to be related with his country. The only time that he played with purpose and love, is when he was coached by Shakes at U23."

Source: Briefly News