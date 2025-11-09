Arthur Zwane compares Mdu Shabalala’s rise to his own struggles
AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane has offered a deeply reflective take on the recent success of his former protégé, Mduduzi Shabalala, who has burst onto the Bafana Bafana radar following standout performances for Kaizer Chiefs.
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Shabalala recently earned his debut call-up to Bafana, stepping in for the injured Relebohile Mofokeng just before the last international break. The Chiefs star enjoyed a dream debut on the national stage in October, coming on during South Africa’s decisive 3-0 victory over Rwanda, which secured their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Zwane, who was pivotal in the young midfielder’s career—promoting him to the Chiefs senior team in 2022 after a strong campaign in the Diski Challenge side—shared his impression of the 21-year-old’s growth. Rather than just offering praise, Zwane drew direct, introspective parallels between Shabalala’s journey and his own experience as a struggling young player.
ZWANE REFLECTS ON SHABALALA’S GROWTH THROUGH PERSONAL LENS
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Zwane highlighted the crucial moment when he realised that the toughest criticism often comes from the coaches who care the most.
“When I was a young player, I had coaches who, at some point, I thought did not like me. I thought they had a problem with me when they were coaching me. As I was growing, I realised that the problem was me as a player,” Zwane revealed.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.