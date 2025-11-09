Arthur Zwane compares Mdu Shabalala’s rise to his own struggles

AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane has offered a deeply reflective take on the recent success of his former protégé, Mduduzi Shabalala, who has burst onto the Bafana Bafana radar following standout performances for Kaizer Chiefs.

Shabalala recently earned his debut call-up to Bafana, stepping in for the injured Relebohile Mofokeng just before the last international break. The Chiefs star enjoyed a dream debut on the national stage in October, coming on during South Africa’s decisive 3-0 victory over Rwanda, which secured their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Zwane, who was pivotal in the young midfielder’s career—promoting him to the Chiefs senior team in 2022 after a strong campaign in the Diski Challenge side—shared his impression of the 21-year-old’s growth. Rather than just offering praise, Zwane drew direct, introspective parallels between Shabalala’s journey and his own experience as a struggling young player.

ZWANE REFLECTS ON SHABALALA’S GROWTH THROUGH PERSONAL LENS

Zwane highlighted the crucial moment when he realised that the toughest criticism often comes from the coaches who care the most.

“When I was a young player, I had coaches who, at some point, I thought did not like me. I thought they had a problem with me when they were coaching me. As I was growing, I realised that the problem was me as a player,” Zwane revealed.

