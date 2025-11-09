Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kgaogelo Sekgota expressed his gratitude to several Premier Soccer League players who supported him during his time in rehabilitation.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The winger, who recently completed a four-month program at the Hope of Achievers Rehabilitation Centre near Polokwane, said that Itumeleng Khune, Ricardo Goss, and Jaisen Clifford all reached out to offer encouragement during his recovery.

Sekgota, who is currently set to spend the 2025/26 season on loan at Tubatse United from Upington City, said the trio’s support meant a lot to him as he worked through one of the toughest periods of his life. He credited their kindness and concern for helping him stay focused on his rehabilitation and determined to return to football stronger than before.

Source: Briefly News