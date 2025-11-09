Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is rated as one of the best South African coaches, and he's currently being tipped to replace Hugo Boos as the country's national team manager.

The Belgian tactician has been doing an incredible job since taking over the Bafana Bafana squad. He secured SA a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and also leading them to a third-place finish at the 2023 Arica Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast last year.

The former Cameroon national team coach also joined conversation about who should replace him as Bafana Bafana next manager and he tipped his assistant to take over from him.

Sports journalist Moses Mbongo during his chat with Briefly News, explained how McCarthy is the perfect candidate to replace Hugo Broos.

"I think Hugo Broos migbht want to step down as Bafana Bafana head coach after the world cup next year," he suggested.

"Bafana Bafana should start planning Broos' possible exit, and I think Benni McCarthy is the right man for the job.

"He has taking our football to another level here in Kenya, with the national team doing good."

Source: Briefly News