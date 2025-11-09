Carling Knockout Cup Final: Favourites to Win Between Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants
Orlando Pirates are set to lock horns with Marumo Gallants in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup after both teams get past Richards Bay and Golden Arrows in the semi-final respectively.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
This season will produce another champion after last season's winners Magesi FC were knocked out in the quarter final stage. Magesi FC defeated Mamelodi Sundowns in the final last campaign, but both teams failed to make it into the final this year.
Pirates have already won the MTN8 earlier this season and are looking forward to making it a domestic treble after missing out on CAF Champions League group stage qualification.
Carling Knockout Cup final favourites
Football analyst Uche Anuma, while speaking with Briefly New,s named the favourite team to win in the final, and what his predictions are.
"It is visible to everyone that Orlando Pirates are the clear favourites to win the competition, bearing the mind that they've been solid in the domestic competitions this season," he submitted.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Pirates should take it for me, even if there are several times that the looked favourites on paper, sometimes end up not winning the trophy, like last season.
"No one believed Magesi FC could defeat a star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns in the final. I am not sure there would be a repetition of that this season."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.