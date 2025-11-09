Orlando Pirates are set to lock horns with Marumo Gallants in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup after both teams get past Richards Bay and Golden Arrows in the semi-final respectively.

This season will produce another champion after last season's winners Magesi FC were knocked out in the quarter final stage. Magesi FC defeated Mamelodi Sundowns in the final last campaign, but both teams failed to make it into the final this year.

Pirates have already won the MTN8 earlier this season and are looking forward to making it a domestic treble after missing out on CAF Champions League group stage qualification.

Carling Knockout Cup final favourites

Football analyst Uche Anuma, while speaking with Briefly New,s named the favourite team to win in the final, and what his predictions are.

"It is visible to everyone that Orlando Pirates are the clear favourites to win the competition, bearing the mind that they've been solid in the domestic competitions this season," he submitted.

"Pirates should take it for me, even if there are several times that the looked favourites on paper, sometimes end up not winning the trophy, like last season.

"No one believed Magesi FC could defeat a star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns in the final. I am not sure there would be a repetition of that this season."

