It was a night of redemption as Bafana Bafana sealed their long-awaited return to the global stage in front of a jubilant Mbombela crowd

Thalente Mbatha and Oswin Appollis lit up the first half with moments of brilliance, while Evidence Makgopa added the finishing touch

Captain Ronwen Williams quietly reached a milestone that placed him alongside Itumeleng Khune in the record books

Bafana Bafana officially booked their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a commanding 3-0 victory over Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

Bafana Bafana sealed a dream qualification with a convincing display against Rwanda. Image: Charle Lombard

Source: Getty Images

Goals from Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa sealed a historic night in Mbombela, as South Africa ended years of heartbreak to return to football’s biggest stage.

South Africa showed intent and precision from the first whistle, producing a complete performance in their FIFA World Cup Group C qualifier. It was only their second-ever meeting with the Wasps, but Hugo Broos’ men made sure it was one to remember.

Even though Bafana Bafana was missing the injured Lyle Foster and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who was red-carded, they turned on the style with a vintage display.

Mbatha, Appollis and Makgopa deliver in style

Thalente Mbatha opened the scoring in the fifth minute after a clever link-up with Oswin Appollis. It was Mbatha’s third international goal and his first in a World Cup qualifying campaign a moment of calm finishing that reflected his growing confidence in national colours.

Appollis, who had already provided the assist, got his reward midway through the first half. The dynamic midfielder doubled Bafana’s advantage in the 26th minute, continuing his fine form for the national side. His strike marked his fourth international goal and second in this qualifying run, taking his overall tally to three assists and two goals.

Evidence Makgopa put the result beyond doubt late in the match, adding the third to cap off a vintage Bafana Bafana performance that had Mbombela erupting in celebration.

Bafana Bafana ended the Group C standings on top after defeating Rwanda in a vintage display. Image: Charle Lombard

Source: Getty Images

Williams matches Khune’s record

Captain Ronwen Williams once again led by example, keeping another clean sheet on a milestone night. His appearance marked his 16th FIFA World Cup qualifier, equalling Itumeleng Khune’s record for the most by a South African goalkeeper. Williams has started all ten matches in this campaign, underlining his importance between the sticks.

South Africa have now scored 15 goals in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, showcasing their attacking strength throughout the campaign.

Mbatha celebrated his first goal in World Cup qualifying, while Appollis made a significant impact by registering both a goal and an assist in the same match, highlighting his growing influence on the team’s attacking play.

