Bafana Bafana Beat Rwanda to Secure 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification
- It was a night of redemption as Bafana Bafana sealed their long-awaited return to the global stage in front of a jubilant Mbombela crowd
- Thalente Mbatha and Oswin Appollis lit up the first half with moments of brilliance, while Evidence Makgopa added the finishing touch
- Captain Ronwen Williams quietly reached a milestone that placed him alongside Itumeleng Khune in the record books
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Bafana Bafana officially booked their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a commanding 3-0 victory over Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.
Goals from Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa sealed a historic night in Mbombela, as South Africa ended years of heartbreak to return to football’s biggest stage.
South Africa showed intent and precision from the first whistle, producing a complete performance in their FIFA World Cup Group C qualifier. It was only their second-ever meeting with the Wasps, but Hugo Broos’ men made sure it was one to remember.
Even though Bafana Bafana was missing the injured Lyle Foster and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who was red-carded, they turned on the style with a vintage display.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mbatha, Appollis and Makgopa deliver in style
Thalente Mbatha opened the scoring in the fifth minute after a clever link-up with Oswin Appollis. It was Mbatha’s third international goal and his first in a World Cup qualifying campaign a moment of calm finishing that reflected his growing confidence in national colours.
Appollis, who had already provided the assist, got his reward midway through the first half. The dynamic midfielder doubled Bafana’s advantage in the 26th minute, continuing his fine form for the national side. His strike marked his fourth international goal and second in this qualifying run, taking his overall tally to three assists and two goals.
Evidence Makgopa put the result beyond doubt late in the match, adding the third to cap off a vintage Bafana Bafana performance that had Mbombela erupting in celebration.
Williams matches Khune’s record
Captain Ronwen Williams once again led by example, keeping another clean sheet on a milestone night. His appearance marked his 16th FIFA World Cup qualifier, equalling Itumeleng Khune’s record for the most by a South African goalkeeper. Williams has started all ten matches in this campaign, underlining his importance between the sticks.
South Africa have now scored 15 goals in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, showcasing their attacking strength throughout the campaign.
Williams matched Itumeleng Khune’s record of 16 World Cup qualifier appearances, underlining his consistency and importance between the sticks.
Mbatha celebrated his first goal in World Cup qualifying, while Appollis made a significant impact by registering both a goal and an assist in the same match, highlighting his growing influence on the team’s attacking play.
Kaizer Chiefs legend backs Mbokazi
Briefly News also reported that a Kaizer Chiefs legend has backed Mbekezeli Mbokazi despite being sent off in Bafana Bafana's draw against Zimbabwe.
The South African football legend backed the Orlando Pirates captain by claiming he took one for the team despite retaliating against an attack.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.