Bafana Bafana defender Malibongwe Khoza has reflected on South Africa’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup while sharing insight into his rapid growth within the highly competitive setup at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 21-year-old has experienced a remarkable journey — from breaking into the club’s reserve side as a midfielder to successfully transitioning into a centre-back. At one point, he was close to joining Cape Town City, but Sundowns stepped in at the last moment to secure his future with a new contract.

“It would mean so much to me, not just personally, but for my parents, my club, and everyone who has supported me. I don’t only represent myself; I represent my family and my country,” Khoza said when asked about the possibility of helping Bafana Bafana reach the World Cup

Bafana Bafana must better Benin’s result to finish top of Group C and secure qualification for the global showpiece — and Khoza could play a crucial role, though he faces strong competition from Nkosinathi Sibisi for a starting berth.

Despite his youth, the Sundowns defender has shown impressive composure and leadership, which he credits to both his upbringing and the professional environment at Masandawana, where he developed through the club’s ranks.

Source: Briefly News