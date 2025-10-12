Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has conceded that his team’s World Cup qualification hopes are no longer entirely within their control but remains optimistic that a late twist could revive their chances.

South Africa’s goalless draw against Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night dealt a significant setback to their campaign, leaving them second in Group C with 15 points — two adrift of leaders Benin, who claimed a crucial away win over Rwanda to take charge of the standings.

Bafana Bafana will now host Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, while Benin travel to Uyo to take on Nigeria in what is set to be a tense conclusion to the group stage. For Hugo Broos and his side, nothing short of victory will do — and even then, they’ll be relying on a helping hand from the Super Eagles.

“The problem is that qualification is no longer in our hands,” Broos admitted. “We have to try to win on Tuesday and then see what happens after that. It’s still possible, even though it has become more difficult after this game. We just have to keep believing — maybe with a little miracle on Tuesday, we can still qualify. It’s a really sad evening, but there is still hope.”

Despite the disappointing result, Broos refused to criticise his players, praising their effort and commitment against a disciplined Zimbabwe side that defended deep and made life difficult for the hosts.

The Belgian coach said he was frustrated by the outcome but not by the team’s performance, noting that his players gave everything but were unlucky not to find the net. He urged them to bounce back quickly and show renewed belief in their next match, adding that while the disappointment would linger briefly, they must be ready to respond strongly in front of their home fans on Tuesday.

