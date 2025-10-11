Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has lauded Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule for his outstanding display in their goalless draw against Zimbabwe on Friday, October 10, 2025 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Although South Africa were left frustrated by The Warriors, the Belgian tactician singled out the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder as one of the team’s brightest performers, praising his creativity and control in midfield throughout the match.

Mbule, who left Sundowns for Pirates in the summer, has been one of the best players for Bafana Bafana since returning to the national team last few months. He featured in South Africa's 3-0 win over Lesotho and also the 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the last international break.

Broos hails Mbule for his performance

Broos expressed his admiration for Mbule's display against the Warriors, especially in the second 45 minutes of the game, noting that former SuperSport United star is exactly what his team needs.

“Without a doubt, Sipho had an excellent game,” Broos said in his post-match press conference. “At half-time, I told him he needed to be more involved in our build-up play. You could see in the second half that whenever he got on the ball, something good always came from it.

“Just like in our last two games against Lesotho and Nigeria, and again today against Zimbabwe, we’re very pleased with Sipho’s performance.”

Source: Briefly News