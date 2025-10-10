Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has come to the defence of Mbekezeli Mbokazi following his late red card against Zimbabwe.

Mbokazi was dismissed deep into stoppage time after receiving yellow cards in the 95th and 97th minutes, ruling him out of South Africa’s final World Cup qualifier against Rwanda.

Speaking after the match, Khumalo suggested the young Orlando Pirates captain “took one for the team,” though he admitted that Mbokazi allowed himself to be provoked into the incident.

Source: Briefly News