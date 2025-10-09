The Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya has responded after his Centurion home was raided by the police

The raid was in response to the charges that KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commission General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi laid against him

Mkhwanazi opened a case of defeating the ends of justice against Sibviya for interfering in the work of the Political Killings Task Team

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Shadrack Sibiya responded to the raid in his house. Image: South African Police Service

CENTURION, GAUTENG — The Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya has responded after his Centurion, Tshwane house was raided on 9 October 2025. He said that he felt betrayed.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) raided his homes, where they seized a laptop and phones. Speaking to eNCA, Sibiya said that he is waiting for his day to testify before the Madlanga Commission. He added that he is expecting to be pushed out and charged.

"I am under pressure. I am under siege. I've been called a criminal in daylight in front of all South Africans. I have been called stupid," he said.

Sibiya said that the police came to conduct a search and seizure, which entails seizing gadgets and cellphones. Sibiya said that he has been under surveillance for a while. According to SABC News, he also said that he was not going to resign.

This is a developing story.

