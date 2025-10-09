One of Shadrack Sibiya’s Bodyguards Allegedly Involved in Advocate Teffo’s Arrest
- One of the bodyguards employed under the suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya was implicated in a high-profile arrest
- A journalist reported that Sibiya's bodyguard was allegedly involved in the arrest of former Advocate Malesela Teffo
- Sibiya's Centurion, Gauteng house was raided on 9 October after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi opened a case against him
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
TSHWANE, GAUTENG — One of suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya's bodyguards was allegedly involved in the arrest of former Advocate Malesela Teffo.
Sibiya's house was raided on 9 October 2025 in Tsheane, Gauteng. This came after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanghla Mkhwanazi opened a case against Sibiya for defeating the ends of justice. This was in relation to the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.
Journalist Sihle Mavuso posted on his @NewsFlashZA X account. He alleged that one of the bodyguards who was present during Teffo's arrest was employed under Sibiya's detail. Teffo was arrested in 20222 in full view of the media as he was representing one of the men accused of murdering former footballer Senzo Meyiwa. According to the Law Society of South Africa, the cause of his arrest remained unclear. The Law Society condemned the arrest.
View the X tweet here:
