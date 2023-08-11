Former advocate Malesela Teffo, previously linked to the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, made headlines after pulling a stunt in court

The disgraced legal representative blatantly refused to enter the courtroom or stand in the dock during his own trial

South Africans are shocked about Teffo's recent behaviour and believe he might need to be checked out

PRETORIA - Former advocate Malesela Teffo is in the news headlines for all the wrong reasons once again.

Disgraced Advocate Malesela Teffo pulled another dramatic stunt at a recent court appearance.

Source: Getty Images

Teffo, who is a previous legal representative of some of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was expected to appear in the dock on Thursday, 11 August, for his own trial.

Disgraced advocate Malesela Teffo refuses to stand in the dock

In the true fashion of the eccentric figure South Africans have witnessed in the past year, Teffo caused drama when he refused to enter the courtroom or stand in the dock at Pretoria Magistrate's court.

Teffo has been accused of fraud, assault and malicious property damage, reports SowetanLIVE.

The former advocate's legal representatives tried to convince him to enter the courtroom at the magistrate's request, but he refused for "factual" and "other legalistic reasons."

Malesela Teffo's legal team withdraws from his case

Following Teffo's dramatic stunt, his legal representative, advocate Ike Khumalo, decided it was best to part ways with his client.

TimesLIVE reported that Khumalo stated that his team felt they couldn't represent Teffo because their views differed, and he refused to listen to them.

Teffo claimed the court had no jurisdiction over him because he was not properly charged.

However, during previous court proceedings, the court heard that Teffo refused to be fingerprinted by the police and did not want to give them his address to be formally charged.

South Africans think Malesela Teffo might not need to be mentally evaluated

@norma_efi said:

"Adv needs mental evaluation."

@RamafaloMoses said:

"Advocate demonstrated his stubbornness from the day one in Senzo Meyiwa 's case."

@Proudly012 said:

"Something is off with Teffo."

@pipey47 said:

"How did this guy get there - at what point does all reason leave you?"

@sirboring_26 said:

"The fame went to Teffo's head now he thinks he's beyond legal advice."

@FikizoloLuniko said:

"The very first day he appeared in the Meyiwa case, I said this guy is an embarrassment to the Legal Fraternity. I was criticized, and it was said I am against Black Excellence. WHAT NOW? Black Excellence at its best."

