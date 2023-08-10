Zandile Mafe, accused of setting fire to the Parliament, has been found mentally unfit for trial

Mafe was arrested after allegedly burning down the National Assembly in January last year

South Africans are torn about the latest development in the case, with some people saying he should still be held accountable

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard that alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe is not fit to stand trial for the plethora of criminal charges he faces.

Zandile Mafe has been declared unfit to stand trial. Images: Brenton Geach & Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Zandile Mafe's mental capacity brought to the court's attention

According to News24, an independent psychiatric assessment at the defence's request found that Mafe does not have the mental capacity to stand trial.

This comes after three state-appointed specialists gave varied findings. Mafe was arrested after allegedly setting the National Assembly on fire on 2 January 2022.

He had been charged with arson, housebreaking, terrorism and theft, reports Mail & Guardian.

Mafe's case has been postponed until 1 September for the defence and prosecution to tell the court how they would like to proceed with the matter. For now, Mafe will be kept in the hospital wing of Pollsmoor Prison.

South Africans react to Zandile Mafe being declared unfit to stand trial

@NikschWerner sarcastically said:

"Surprise, surprise…"

@DaveThipe said:

"Eventually, no one will be held accountable "

@newhorizanman

"He's probably the @MYANC MMC for safety and security ."

@jeffjenc commented:

"Lock him up forever."

@Inigo_za said:

"Release the man back to the street where you stole him from."

@Masinge073 said:

"He is truly sick. He must be taken care of."

@LB60967736 said:

"So basically, burn down Parliament and walk free."

