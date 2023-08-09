ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba had strong words about Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's cosy reunion in court

Mashaba said the couple's affectionate behaviour in the courtroom was a mockery of the justice system

South Africans felt that Mashaba needed to "chill" because the couple would eventually pay for their crimes

BLOEMFONTEIN - Convicted murderer and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana's cosy and loved-up behaviour at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court has South Africans up in arms.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba slams Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's "cute" couple moments in court. Images: Sharon Seretlo & @Am_Blujay/Twitter

The pair were delighted to be reunited on Tuesday, 8 August and couldn't help but smile and blush while waiting for court proceedings to begin.

Action SA's Herman Mashaba raises concerns over Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's casual behaviour in court

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was among those who criticised the way Bester and Magudumana were treated with leniency, especially considering the severity of their crimes, reports Sunday World.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Service Facility last year with the help of the disgraced doctor and several G4S employees. The couple is accused of running a bogus construction company and scamming people of millions.

They were arrested in Tanzania after fleeing South Africa.

Reacting to a picture of Bester and Magudumana staring lovingly into each other's eyes, Mashaba said it was "a mockery of our criminal justice system".

In a statement issued by ActionSA, Mashaba stated that Bester and his lover's conduct indicated that criminals in South Africa have more rights than law-abiding citizens and the victims of crime.

"Their appearance before the court sets a poor example for those following the proceedings, sending the message to thousands that crime in South Africa pays." said Mashaba.

Mashaba added that criminals should be treated according to the severity of their crimes.

South Africans slam Herman Mashaba for calling out Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha

@korkied said:

"How does it make a mockery... stop this and focus on the elections."

@LungiYou said:

"Hay, Mr Mashaba, what must the justice system do to lovers who smile at each other after a long time of them not seeing each other in person?"

@LionelJHB1 said:

"Lol, you bring ridiculous now .... pssst chill; the whites are not looking Everything can't be a problem. It's just affection between lovers ... They'll still be held accountable hence they are in court, isn't it... Chill, you don't need to impress all the time."

@kaseke_lazarus said:

"Is there a law that prohibits them from talking or looking at each other?"

@nokie555 said:

"Loosen up, Mashaba they are still criminals, just sitting together, that's all."

Anele Mdoda reacts to Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s affectionate behaviour in court

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester reunited during their appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning, 8 August.

The lovebirds soon trended on social media for exchanging longing looks and holding hands in the dock.

Anele Mdoda was one of the celebrities who reacted on Twitter to Bester and Magudumana's romance playing out in front of Mzansi.

