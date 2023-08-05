Lesotho Polytechnic students fled to South Africa for safety following an alleged three-day turmoil facing their country's armed forces

The pupils were discovered at the South African border by the SANDF, and they made various claims against authorities in Lesotho

Many people were stunned after hearing details about the serious situation that the young people were in

LADYBRAND- The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) found 60 students in Ladybrand near the Lesotho border. A video of one of the aggrieved young men who fled from their home country left people touched.

South Africans discussed how the young man said they were fleeing from their own authorities. The video cast a light on alleged police brutality in Lesotho.

Students from Lesotho Polytechnic's escape to South Africa

A video by the SABC News shows a second-year student from Lesotho Polytechnic presenting his case. The young man wore a face mask to protect his identity and explained that several students were in a clash with Lesotho authorities since 2 August 2023.

Why did Lesotho Polytechnic students end up in conflict with police?

A young man representing the other 59 told SABC News that they were awaiting their monthly stipends from their bursaries to no avail. Some unknown culprits took to the streets and vandalised stores, which made police attack them.

The matter of the overdue stipends is before the court with the relevant authorities. The student said they only seek safety, not food or accommodation, even though Home Affairs has helped them.

South Africans react to students from Lesotho's plight

Many people thought the students' story was touching. Read what online peeps had to say in a post below:

Theletsi Koaesa said:

"We’re with you guys."

Nthabiseng Ramone was suspicious:

"I really sympathise with these students if at all everything is the truth here. However, I also wonder who is fooling who? There is an ongoing crisis of Zama Zama and the illegal mining in the country and Basotho are highly implicated and most already arrested. The students coincidentally flee the country at this time having interviews wearing that kind of balaclava. Haaibo where were they really intending to go? Who is behind this? It’s not make sure."

Basheer Bin Baw added:

Everyone has the right to seek refuge somewhere else. But unfortunately they're seeking refuge in South Africa where many of South Africans are anti Africans.

Dosto Ducastro commented:

"Why can't it be Zambia or Botswana."

Clive Rakgoale applauded SANDF:

"Good job SANDF This must happen in Zimbabwe and Mozambique borders also, not only Lesotho."

