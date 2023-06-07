The death of a Grade 11 pupil from a Rustenburg high school has stirred a mix of emotions in many people

18-year-old Lethabo Sibanda was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow student at a taxi rank

South Africans sympathise with the students for their loss but say vandalising the school is not the answer

RUSTENBURG - The senseless murder of a Grade 11 pupil from Rustenburg Technical High School has sparked outrage on social media.

Lethabo Sibanda was stabbed to death by a fellow high school pupil. Images: @mabetha6 & itzphee5/TikTok

Lethabo Sibanda, 18, was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow student at a taxi rank on Friday, 2 June.

Rustenburg pupils vandalise school over Lethabo Sibanda's murder

The young pupil's senseless murder has reportedly sent shockwaves to his school. A TikTok video allegedly taken at the school shows students running and destruction of school property.

The bathroom walls were sprayed painted with the words "Justice for Lethabo". Classroom windows were broken, and chairs were thrown all over the place.

According to the North West Department of Education, two groups of students were allegedly engaged in a fight when another pupil took out a sharp object and stabbed Sibanda several times.

The police were called to the scene, and after investigations, a suspect was arrested. It is currently unclear why the students vandalised the school seeing that a suspect has been arrested for the Grade 11 pupil's murder.

Lethabo Sibanda's family heartbroken over his death

Sibanda's family told the media they were heartbroken about the young man's death. They described him as a kind and loving person.

Speaking to YOUFM 898, Sibanda's uncle, Aaron, gave an account of what happened the day his nephew was murdered.

Aaron said the 18-year-old had gone to the taxi rank to help out a friend who was fighting with a group of people. The uncle says a group of people fetched from his house and asked him to go to the taxi rank because Sibanda had been stabbed.

Aaron explained that he tried his best to help his nephew, but sadly, he died in his arms. A 19-year-old pupil has been charged with Sibanda's murder and has already made his first appearance. The case has been postponed to 12 June.

South Africans saddened by Lethabo Sibanda's murder

Degblackrose ❤️ said:

"I know it's painful to lose someone you loved, especially in such a painful way, but I don't get how vandalizing the school will benefit them."

Mikayla16! said:

"Why would you damage your learning institution if this altercation took place at the bus park? RIP for the soul lost."

taunapo said:

"They don't want to write exams ayi because destroying the school has no benefit, but I also blame June 16."

pontshorapoo

"Rustenburg is chocked every mother's nightmare I have a teen son, and this here cuts deep RIP boy"

Thulile Bekwa UMamjo said:

"We just lost our Grade 11 pupil as well, who got shot. It is so painful.

