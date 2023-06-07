A Mamelodi woman is battling for her life after her boyfriend allegedly attacked her

The woman is the sister of former Banyana Banyana soccer star Khabo Zitha, who says the man used loadshedding to his advantage

South Africans are frustrated by the incident and want the death penalty to be reinstated

PRETORIA - A woman from Mamelodi, a township in Pretoria, is fighting for her life in hospital after she was doused with petrol and set on fire.

51-Year-old Lindiwe Zitha was set on fire at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria. Images: Rubberball/Stock Photo & OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

The woman was allegedly attacked by her boyfriend on Saturday, 3 June.

Ex-Banyana Banyana soccer star's sister's attacked by boyfriend

According to SABC News, Lindiwe Zitha, aged 51, is the sister of former Banyana Banyana soccer player Khabo Zitha. Zitha's boyfriend has since been arrested and is expected to appear in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court.

Khabo told the publication that her sister had a protection order issued against her boyfriend before the incident. Khabo added that she does not want the boyfriend to get bail for his crime because it was cruel and premeditated.

She also expressed frustration that such perpetrators seem to get off with light sentences.

“I do not want him to get bail because what he did is cruel intentions. He went to the petrol station and bought petrol and planned this thing. Coming to my house and threw the petrol on her and set her alight," said Khabo.

Another young man at the house at the time of the incident was also burnt while trying to save the 51-year-old woman.

Man accused of burning Khabo Zitha's sister took advantage of loadshedding

According to TimesLIVE, Zitha's boyfriend allegedly took advantage of the darkness caused by rolling blackouts.

Khabo says while there was less traffic on the street because it was dark outside, the perpetrator stormed the house and started beating her sister. He then put Zitha's face into a bucket full of petrol and poured it all over her body before setting her on fire.

The boyfriend proceeded to lock Zitha inside a bedroom, where he poured the accelerant all over the floor. Zitha was luckily saved by a young man who called the neighbours to help stop the fire from spreading.

South Africans frustrated about gender-based violence in the country

@LekentleM said:

"I heard someone on my way to work talking about this story, and he said we need to protect our women, they don't need our protection, we need to stop what we (men) are doing to them and start treating our beautiful ladies with love and care. This must come to an end!!! #StopGBV"

@Proudly012 said:

"Then he gets sentenced to 10 yrs, after 5 years, he is out on parole while these two siblings continue to suffer. Speedy recovery to them."

@locke9_locke said:

"So very, very sad. Just imagine being so badly hurt by one so close to you. All the best for your recovery, Miss Zitha. Be strong and get well soon. Strength wishes to the family. Sad and so cruel."

@jennyGoodman_SA said:

"Death penalty law has to be approved, it is a shame that some people feel they have the right to commit such a horrible crime and walk away... It is shocking that the justice system continues to fail our people."

