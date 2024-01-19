Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga commends over 130 prison inmates, out of 900,000 matric candidates, for their participation in the Matric Class of 2023

Motshekga noted that 90 achieved bachelor passes, and 34 attained diplomas among the prison inmates.

The class attained an impressive 82.9% pass rate, a nearly three percentage point improvement from the Class of 2022's 80.1% pass rate

More than 130 prison inmates seize the opportunity to write exams in the Class of 2023. Image: DBE

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga commends the commendable achievement that over 130 prison inmates, out of the 900,000 matriculation candidates who took the exams, participated in the Matric Class of 2023.

According to News24, the class achieved a remarkable 82.9% pass rate, marking a nearly three percentage point increase from the 80.1% pass rate of the Class of 2022.

"We acknowledged the performance of learners from correctional facilities, with 137 of them taking exams.

Motshekga says that among them, 90 achieved bachelor passes, and 34 attained diplomas.

Notably, 93.2% of full-time candidates in correctional facilities who participated in the exams passed, securing a total of 278 distinctions. Additionally, we present the data based on gender, with 56.4% being girls and 43.6% boys."

Provincial achievements

Regarding provincial achievements, the Free State retained its top position, with KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following in second and third places, respectively.

In the previous year, Gauteng secured the second position, and KwaZulu-Natal held the third position.

Motshekga stated that the Free State claimed the top spot with an 89% matric pass rate, marking a 0.5% improvement from 2022.

KwaZulu-Natal emerges as the third most improved province, attaining 86.4%, reflecting a 3.4% increase from 2022. Gauteng records an 85.4% achievement, marking a 1.0% improvement from 2022.

In 2022 Free State had obtained 88.5%, Gauteng 84.4% and KwaZulu-Natal 83.0%.

Learners with special education needs secure 2,072 distinctions

Previously, Briefly News reported that In the matric class of 2023, learners with special educational needs secured an impressive 2,072 distinctions. Out of the 5,458 initially enrolled for the matric examinations, 5,288 eventually sat for the exams, with a total of 4,581 passing.

Source: Briefly News