KwaZulu-Natal learners beamed with pride after their school, Mzimela High School achieved a 100% pass rate

It contributed significantly to the 82.9% national passing rate and 86.36% provincial passing rate

The online community reacted to the achievement, with many sending congratulatory messages

A school in KwaZulu-Natal beamed with pride after achieving a 100% pass rate. Images: @makameloh08

Source: TikTok

South African schools have amazingly done well regarding matric pass rates. According to the Department of Basic Education, the class of 2023 secured South Africa's highest-ever pass rate of 82.9% - this marks a notable 2.8% improvement compared to the 2022 results.

One of the schools that contributed to the improvement is Mzimela High School in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). It achieved a 100% pass rate, contributing to the provincial's 86,36% pass rate.

The learners from the school wasted no time proudly celebrating such an achievement. In a TikTok video shared by @makameloh08, a large group of pupils wearing their maroon and gold uniforms are beaming with pride and singing beautifully to celebrate the stunning pass rate.

See the pupils celebrating their achievement

TikTokkers beam with pride

The video got over 2,000 likes, with many online users applauding the learner and teachers for such a collaborative effort in making the pass rate possible.

@cindarella said:

"Well done to principal, teachers, pupils, ukubambisana."

@phumemthalane wrote:

"Well done."

@Siyethaba ❤️ commented:

"I have never been so proud, kumnandi ukuba umzulu guys"

@Nomfundo Dlamini siwela shared:

"Siyanibongela bothisha ngokubambisana nabantwana benenza niziqhenye ngesikhathi senu manandla enu ekogcina aphelela kibo." ( Thank you to the teachers for working together with the pupils who made them proud for dedicating their time and last strength to them)

@Thandeka T Ngubane said:

"Baphi kodwa abazali bezokikiza zisebenzile izingane." ( Where are the pupil's parents so they can ululate)

