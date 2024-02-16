A young woman took to social media to document herself buying a Valentine's Day gift for her man

In the TikTok post, Sithembile Thwala disclosed that she didn't have much money and would get a budget-friendly gift

Her shopping escapade proved otherwise, though, as Sithembile splurged on alcohol and accessories for her bae

Sithembile Thwala sparked debate on TikTok with her "budget-friendly" Valentine's Day gift for her boyfriend. Image: /@forever.sheezuus

A Mzansi woman, Sithembile Thwala, caused a frenzy on TikTok after sharing a video of her buying her boyfriend a 'budget-friendly' Valentine's Day gift.

Broke girlfriend shops for bae

Sithembile, who admitted to being very broke, took viewers along with her as she went to various stores to buy different items for her man's gift.

The video shows her buying Rémy Martin Cognac, a New Era branded cap, tobacco and something nice for herself at a Nike Factory Store. Sithembile also packed the items in a cute gift bag.

Mzansi baffled by woman's budget

Sithembile's special gift hamper had Mzansi people giving her the side-eye as they questioned her brokenness after spending money on pricey items. Others commented on how lovely her gesture was.

nhlakaniphooscar replied:

"Nayi Girlfriend yokuqala in South Africa."

Jami Girl♥️ wrote:

"Imali ayikhoo?"

shannondoah.donald replied:

"You said you broke ."

Juba ️ said:

"Is the “I just don’t have a big budget” in the room with us."

BO$$ commented:

"This is cute, if I was your man I would really appreciate it. It's the effort that matters the most❤."

Princess Letso commented:

"I know a man who plays soccer ✋."

dior wrote:

"Ha-a you said budget friendly ."

miss.rené said:

"Aaaah you said 'You so broke'."

