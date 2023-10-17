A fashionable lady recently shared a SHEIN haul video on TikTok, sharing all the goodies she got from the online store

In the video, she revealed a tight blue dress, stylish shoes and other accessories she bought to compliment the outfit

Her trendy choices left TikTok users in South Africa amazed and impressed by her impeccable fashion sense

A young lady shared a video plugging Mzansi with goods she bought from SHEIN. Images: @kehtelho

Source: TikTok

A woman took to TikTok to unveil her mini shopping haul from SHEIN, an online fashion and lifestyle retailer.

SHEIN haul trends

Her haul featured a wide range of items, including clothing, makeup, sunglasses, shoes and a stylish wig. The video of TikTok user @kehtelho unboxing and showcasing her items quickly gained traction and Mzansi was left thoroughly impressed.

The woman displayed her great fashion choices, showcasing a trendy dress, colourful makeup products, chic sunglasses, fashionable footwear and a stunning wig that could rival any salon's offerings.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises woman's chic style

What made this video particularly engaging was the woman's genuine excitement and her keen fashion sense, which resonated with many viewers. Her mini SHEIN haul not only demonstrated the wide selection of stylish goods available online but also highlighted the unique and affordable fashion and beauty items.

People flooded the comment section to share their views:

@Poetically_Mandy said:

"The outfit, the makeup, the hair and everything was a slay. Slay us."

@phiwo commented:

"ATE."

@Amukele Xaba praised:

"I’ve been waiting for this one."

@Matshidisho Martha shared:

"Those shoes are everything right now."

@saz said:

"Please can you do a review on the wig?"

@shozea commented:

"We nee to have codes for these amazing items. You are looking snatched."

Woman shares experience with SHEIN

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman who recently shared her experience with the popular online fashion store SHEIN in a TikTok video.

She ordered a golden vase and then compared what she received to what had been displayed on the website The stark differences between her expectations and reality left Mzansi viewers astonished.

The striking differences between the two have garnered significant attention online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News