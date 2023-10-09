A woman recently shared her experience with the popular online fashion store SHEIN in a TikTok video

She ordered a golden vase and then compared what she received to what had been displayed on the website

The stark differences between her expectations and reality left Mzansi viewers astonished

A woman shared a video of her experience with online shopping from SHEIN . Images: @goodieness4

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, a woman has raised eyebrows by revealing her experience with popular online fashion retailer SHEIN.

Woman shares SHEIN experience

TikTok user @goodieness4 shared a video of what she ordered on SHEIN - a golden vase - and compared what she received to what was advertised on the website. The striking differences between the two have garnered significant attention online.

The video underscores the importance of being cautious when shopping online and managing expectations. While online shopping offers convenience and a wide variety of options, it's essential to read product descriptions, reviews and return policies carefully.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's TikTok reaction

People from around Mzansi shared their experiences and many shared positive experiences, while others provided guidance to those wanting to buy items online.

Peeps flooded the comment section with their experiences:

@Sab suggested:

"Guys before you buy ANYTHING on Shein, check reviews with pictures and also measurements hle."

@ThandoTheeStalion said:

"I think Shein was originally Wish."

@empresschery commented:

"Shein will humble you, serus."

@Nash shared:

"The description said ornament, so you got what was described."

@Rafeeqahbenjigain asked:

"But if you swipe to slide 4 it says 6cm."

@Megan Petersen490 commented:

"Shein is very accurate, check description ,reviews and size guide. Always give you the measurements."

@lee said:

"Always read the items you want to purchase reviews it will save you alot of money on Shein."

