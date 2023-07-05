This babe shared what she bought from the popular online store SHEIN, and people loved it

TikTok user @tacianal made a what she ordered vs what she got SHEIN haul video showing every item

People were blown away by all of the amazing clothing, as well as the gorgeous woman's figure

SHEIN is probably one of the world's biggest booming online clothing stores, and people love a good haul video. This babe bought some stunning pieces that looked better on her than the models.

This babe shared her SHEIN order in an informative video on TikTok, and people loved it. Image: TikTok / @tacianal

Source: TikTok

Online shopping is where it is at. Despite all the controversy surrounding SHEIN, millions of people are still buying from the site, which is growing rapidly.

Babe shares impressive SHEIN haul TikTok video

TikTok user @tacianal shared what she ordered vs what she got SHEIN haul video, which is awesome. Being the stunner that she is, some of the clothes looked better on her than on the models.

She bought dresses, full-body jumpsuits and even some accessories. Sis clearly knows how to shop online because these outfits were all incredible. Take a look:

Social media users couldn't get enough of the haul video

People were impressed by the clothing but highlighted that her amazing figure and good looks helped, too, lol.

Read some of the comments:

Fafay said:

“SHEIN could use you as a model ”

Ineffable joked:

“Body sold separately??? Because I need every dress.”

.leezy✨ hyped:

“Every single piece looks so great on you.”

Yea boo shared:

“SHEIN going to get you right every time, I swear. I might have got two things I didn’t like.”

Neke said:

“Giirrrlll!! Every single thing looks better on you than the models!! ”

Source: Briefly News