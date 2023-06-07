A woman was happy to share what she bought from Shein, and she posted all the details about the buying process

The lady purchased from the foreign company, and customers are also charged an import duty, but she did not break the bank to cover it

The woman's video got lots of attention as people were curious to know more about her shopping experience

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

SHEIN is all the rave on social media, and a woman posted her latest purchases. The woman got ready for winter with the online store and went on a shopping spree.

A TikTok video by one lady shows what she bought at Shein. and people wanted to know more Image: @kristen.jizelle

Source: TikTok

People loved seeing what she was able to buy as well as the cost. The video got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments as people clamoured to know more information.

SHEIN has woman covered for winter in South Africa

A lady on TikTok @kristen.jizelle posted that she got sweaters, jackets and more from Shein. The clothes cost her 1500, and her import tax was R130. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

SHEIN clothing haul gets TiK ToK a lot questions

People love to get shopping tips from other online users. This one was especially interesting as people claimed that they pay way more import taxes. Others were more concerned about whether she was satisfied with the clothing she got delivered.

Meghann asked:

"Die kwalitet van die klere en is dit "true to size"? [Are the clothes quality?]"

Marcel wrote:

"Tax depends on the weight of the package. If the package weighs more than 4KG, it’s most likely that the taxes might be higher than usual."

Zanthè wondered:

"Quick one, are all the items nice and warm? I don't want to buy and then I won't be kept warm."

QueenKaren commented:

"How was your import tax so low? I pay probably 45%"

Bianca Smit added:

I dont believe the tax. Ialso buy from SHEIN a lot. The tax is supposed to be 20% of your total."

Kristen Jizelle P , the creator responded:

"I have no idea how this works. I ordered 3 times every time was between R1000 to R1600 and maximum I ever paid for tax was R130."

SA women flock to opening of new "Shein" store in Pretoria, video of long queue outside the shop goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that Shein is one of the most popular clothing e-retailers in the world, and people love it because it sells trendy fashion items at a reasonable price.

Word got around that a shop in the heart of Pretoria was selling clothes from the Chinese brand, and women rushed to the store in their numbers.

One customer, @uevents.planning, posted a TikTok video of the frenzy outside the shop, which currently has over 832 000 views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News