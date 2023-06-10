A lady wanted her home to be on trend with a large floor mirror, but the price tags in online stores were not inviting

The woman went on online shopping and found that most floor mirrors cost thousands of rands

Online users were in for a treat as the woman found a great alternative for anyone who wants to follow the trend

Onw TikTokker showed people how they can get a trendy modern mirror, and many love a good shopping tip. The woman was not willing to pay thousands of rands for the ones online.

TikTok video showed people were to get big floor mirrors on a budget. Image: @kwenachokwe

Source: TikTok

The video showing where the woman got her large mirror for way below R3 000 was a viral hit. The woman got over 4 000 likes on her video about how to shop smart.

Woman finds floor mirrors for R2 000 less than online retail price

A homemaker on TikTok @kwenachokwe desperately wanted a big floor mirror. The lady made her way to a location in Johannesburg where she was able to get the trendy furniture piece for R600.

Watch the video below to see where she got the mirrors for way below R3 000:

TikTok viewers thank Joburg woman for finding alternatives to expensive mirrors

Online users love creators who tell them where to get things for cheap. Many people commented and expressed their appreciation to the lady for spreading the word about where to find cheaper mirrors.

Yolanda Matikinca said:

"Thank you babe…been looking for such mirrors."

QueenFluffy wrote:

"The way I've been searching for the exact mirror. Thank you for the plug."

Lee commented:

"This vid was heaven sent I needed a mirror plug thank you."

YT:Nkhensani Mhlongo added:

"I am going cause wow 3k for a mirror is insane."

mmasechaba salome praised her"

"Thank you so much for sharing. Lenna I was not willing to spend so much money on a mirror."

Source: Briefly News