Protecia Octavia is giving the whole of Mzansi the upgrade. Her home decor advice is making waves, and South Africa is here for it. Using her tips, you can get a bedroom space as beautiful as hers.

Protecia was able to turn a small, humble space into a modern wonder. And to do it, she went to every South African home furniture store you could think of.

Her Facebook post shows off her amazing home, but she doesn't stop there. She breaks down items in her house and how she found them in stores such as Mr Price and Pep.

Even the Crazy Store made it into her fashion haul. She got the water pebbles which gave that extra touch. After seeing what these brands can do, we know people are sprinting to their nearest mall to get the same stuff.

South Africans are warned about the coming consumer crunch

People like Protecia are exactly what the country needs right now, as South Africans are being warned about the consumer crunch. Everything is going up, which unfortunately means household goods too.

In a recent article, Business Tech warned Mzansi that retail stores are not exempt from the inflation we all see. According to the report, Nedbank did a study proving that items such as textiles, clothing, and leather goods had increased by 8%.

As a result, our favourite brands suffer, with people resorting to buying less or even secondhand goods to keep up. Let's hope we can always count on trusted stores like Mr Price to keep things low.

Mzansi gushes over stunning RDP house on TikTok that loving mother upgraded for daughter: "Superhero"

Protecia is not the only one trying to upgrade her home. Briefly News reported on a mother who upgraded a RDP house for her daughter.

Mzansi was so impressed by TikTok user Amanda Amish Ndobe who used her money to make her home beautiful. The woman's journey has inspired so many on the app.

Using these women as inspiration, I am sure that the whole of South Africa will be making upgrades to their homes soon.

