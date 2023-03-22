One mother decided to put her all into creating a beautiful home for her daughter

TikTok user Amanda Amish Ndobe moved into an RDP house and used her money to make it beautiful

The woman's journey inspired others to do the same and warmed hearts knowing what a caring mom she is

Mothers are the purest form of love. One mother decided to move into an RDP house and use the money she was spending on rent to upgrade the government-subsidized house for her daughter.

There is nothing a mother wouldn't do for their child, no matter how old they are. Moms live to make their children happy, which is exactly what this mama has done.

TikTok video shows stunning RDP home mom upgraded for her daughter

Leaving her comfortable apartment, which she was paying R4 500 to rent, this mother moved into an RDP house to make something for her daughter.

TikTok user Amanda Amish Ndobe shared a video of the progress she's made on the home, beaming with pride over what she has been able to do for her baby.

Mzansi praises mom for her act of selfless love

This is what mothers do! People flooded the comment section, praising the woman for giving herself for her child and her fantastic job on the RDP house.

@Noluvuyo Pama Mdudi

Very good. I also moved from ityotyombe to buying an RDP house and I made it home. Ndizipholele kwam best feeling ever ❤️”

@Retshedisitswe Lessig said:

“You just gained a follower because you brought hope to me that no matter what I went through, there's still hope for me.”

@❤️❤️ said:

“Just followed you cause been contemplating doing this. Motivated.”

@Nei said:

“Oh man, congratulations. You’ve done such a great job.”

@Khumoetsile said:

“Yoooh this is beautiful! Sending you love and light and lots of blessings mama moving forward.”

